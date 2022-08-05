For Fans and Non-Fans Alike, Netflix's 'The Sandman' is a Dream Come True

The comic begins in 1916, when a self-styled British occultist traps Morpheus within a magic circle and robs him of his tools of office. (The magus was aiming to capture Morpheus' sibling Death, but must have transposed a rune or two, the poor sap.)

How Dream escapes after many years of captivity, and how he sets about repairing the damage done in his absence to both his realm and to the waking world, is the first story arc of what became a 75-issue series. The second arc deals with his attempts to round up dreams and nightmares that have escaped The Dreaming. The 10 episodes of the Netflix series cover both of these first storylines.

From horrific to mythic

Now, look: The comic is beloved, and has accrued richly-deserved awards and acclaim. But it helps to keep in mind that everything the comic became over the course of its 75 issues—a sweeping, sprawling epic of myths and monsters that takes as its subject nothing less than the power of stories to change the world—was not what it was at the beginning.

The Sandman was envisioned and promoted as a horror comic; marketing materials featured an image of Morpheus cradling a pile of sand in his palm alongside a line from T.S. Eliot's The Waste Land: "I will show you fear in a handful of dust."

It was also created by a young writer still finding his voice, still stepping out of the shadow of writers like Alan Moore and Stephen King. Take its sixth issue, set in a diner where a character uses one of Morpheus' tools to cruelly torment the staff and customers. It was widely praised at the time, as was a later storyline involving child abuse, sexual violence and serial murder.

Reading these issues over now, they remain harrowing, albeit in a kind of facile, unearned way. Their lurid shocks read like a writer trying to see what he could get away with, favoring glib cleverness over emotional truth. There's an essential emptiness that flattens the characters into so many writing exercises meant to elicit our reflexive disgust, instead of our empathic connection.