The present stand-off at People’s Park continues a long tradition. The space, east of Telegraph, has been a contentious plot of land since it was first established as a site of protest, ideas sharing and community activism in 1969.

UC Berkeley originally bought the 2.8 acres of land in 1967 to construct dorms, but after bulldozing several buildings, the university left the lot vacant. In April 1969, an ad in the Berkeley Barb encouraged people to congregate on the land. That month, not only did people go to the lot, they dug a pond, began gardening projects and put up a small playground.

The Haste Street plot quickly became a site for local protests, community gatherings and rallies like this anti-war demonstration.

A month later, on May 15, work crews arrived, destroyed much of what the community had built and put up an 8-foot chain link fence to keep the public out. Protesters were not shy about sharing their feelings about the development.

Soon, protesters were clashing with Berkeley PD over the park. One man was killed by sheriff’s deputies. Another was blinded. Then-Governor Ronald Reagan sent in 2,000 National Guard troops. As feelings ran high, violent confrontations filled the streets. So did tear gas.

The National Guard stayed posted in Berkeley for more than two weeks, and a curfew was imposed. Still, protesters fought for their right to access People’s Park.

Once the tensions had died down, the university made only sporadic attempts to take the park back. Its attempts to put in a soccer field in 1971 failed, as did an attempt to turn part of it into a parking lot in 1979.