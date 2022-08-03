Warner Bros. Kills Off 'Batgirl' Movie, $90 Million in

In a statement reported by multiple media sources, a Warner Bros. spokesperson wrote: "The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max. Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance."

Warner Bros. has not replied to requests from NPR for comment.

On Tuesday, the trade magazine Variety reported that the film had been planned under WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar and Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff, and was scheduled to be initially released on the HBO Max streaming platform. Since then, David Zaslav has come in as CEO of the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery company, and has reversed their streaming-first corporate plans. The fate of Batgirl, according to Variety, seems to have been tied up in those strategy wars.