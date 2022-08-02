Beyoncé Will Change a Lyric on Her Latest Album After Accusations of Ableism

While saying it's important that people are held accountable for their actions, some people have noted the higher standard that Black women face compared with other artists. Black disability activist Vilissa Thompson previously told NPR how white artists who use ableist language do not receive the same visceral reaction as Black artists.

"Grace and room for correction are typically not given [to Black people]. The double standard of inconsistent reactions is profound. They don't trust Black people to do the right thing," Thompson said.

The word "spaz" comes from the term "spastic," which is used to refer to people with spastic paralysis or cerebral palsy. The word has evolved into a derogatory term for people with disabilities and has been used to describe "weird" or "uncool" behavior usually related to physical movement.

Thompson said that the meaning and context of words change over time and that it's important to unlearn a term that is offensive.

"The onus is on us to not just unlearn but also update and improve the way that we communicate with each other, so that our words are intentionally used, so that they don't cause unintentional harm," Thompson said.