The Choco Taco is Dead, But it Will Never Be Forgotten

"Over the past 2 years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide," a representative for the Klondike brand told NPR.

"A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes must discontinue products, even a beloved item like Choco Taco. We know this may be very disappointing, but we hope you'll try one of our other great products, including Klondike Cones, Shakes, Sandwiches, and of course, our signature Bar available nationwide."

Those other frozen treats might be good, but they are likely cold comfort to the people caught in the hold of the Choco Taco. After all, what is summer without the goodness that is vanilla ice cream in a waffle cone taco shell that's dipped in chocolate and covered with peanuts?