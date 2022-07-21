In 'Rap Sh!t,' Women in Rap Strive and Thrive

Osman and KaMillion have strong banter and chemistry in these scenes, and their characters' dueling personalities and bonding anchor the episodes as they attempt to create and build a following on social media and within the local Miami scene. There have been plenty of shows and movies that have tapped into the absurdities and contradictions of being an aspiring rapper (Atlanta, Dave, or to go back much further, CB4), but it's refreshing to see it told from a woman's perspective, where the pathways to success are inarguably different in many ways. In this fruitful era where more female rappers than ever before are sharing space, collaborating, and finding success in the mainstream, Rap Sh!t attempts to both celebrate this progress and call into question the structural limitations that remain for women in rap, through Shawna.

Clashing goals

The result can be a bit messy—does Shawna's embrace of more ratchet lyricism represent survival mode or selling out? It's not entirely clear, and only six of eight episodes were made available to critics ahead of the premiere—though perhaps that's a reflection more of the messiness of double standards than anything else. Her desire to Billie Eilish her sartorial aesthetic is treated like a punch line, and her grievances about the industry's lopsided standards and formulas for superstardom—get a man who wants to sleep with them to co-sign their aspirations, get cosmetic surgery and then flaunt it—are almost always shut down by someone else arguing "the game is the game" or that women in hip-hop are actually thriving on their own terms.

At the same time, her long-distance boyfriend Cliff (Devon Terrell), an uptight N.Y.U. law student who aims to be the next Barack Obama or Benjamin Crump, is dismissive of her aspirations and worried what they might mean for his political career. (His sexist roommates negatively refer to Mia as a "porn star" and snarkily comment that "We in a new era of women now. [Shawna] don't have to have to be Michelle, she can be Melania.") As plenty of women in hip-hop understand, no matter what you do, or don't do, misogyny will rear its ugly head from some corner or another.

A promising series