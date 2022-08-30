Fun on a Budget: 8 Free Fall Events in the Bay Area

As usual, there are big prizes to be won, including $1,000 cash awards for categories including Realness, Face and Runway, and a $4,000 prize for the Tag Team performance. This year's grand finale promises to be next-level thanks to the caveat that teams must include at least one hyphy move in their presentation. So ... serve and turf?

Golden Gate Park, San Francisco

Sept. 30-Oct. 2

After a two-year absence from Golden Gate Park, Hardly Strictly is set for a triumphant return this October with a lineup that offers something for nearly every mood and taste.

Festival veterans like Emmylou Harris (in her 22nd HSB appearance!) and Buddy Miller (in his 17th!) will be present, accounted for and offering warm fuzzy feelings to fend off the fog. Marcus Mumford and Talking Heads' Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew check the mainstream-appeal boxes. And local flavor comes in the form of Tré Burt (Sacramento), Meklit (San Francisco), Brothers Comatose (North Bay) and A.J. Lee and Blue Summit (South Bay).

But as usual, HSB will also be serving up fantastic artists from around the country. So far, this year's must-not-miss list includes: the heart-wrenching but always uplifting Allison Russell, the retro-soul stylings of Lucius and the bluegrass-rooted Afrofuturism of Jake Blount. In a lineup that has long been proud to stray beyond the confines of traditional bluegrass, Blount is a one-man example of why it's so exciting to do just that.

Valencia Street between 18th and 21st Streets, San Francisco

Oct. 15, 12pm-6pm

This family-friendly free-for-all will take over three whole blocks of Valencia Street to bring live music, food, local arts and crafts, and a whole lot of fun, to the Mission. The location may be slightly different in 2022, but the vibe will remain the same as the prior eight years: a love letter to the diversity and creativity of the Mission District.

Proceeds collected at this year's community gathering will assist two great nonprofits in continuing their work in the neighborhood. 826 Valencia (a.k.a. the Pirate Supply Store) will use all donations to further their mission of making sure under-resourced kids get a tutoring boost so they can become great writers. And La Cocina will keep working toward equity in business ownership, providing mentorship and affordable kitchen space to female and BIPOC entrepreneurs.

Memorial Park, Cupertino

Oct. 8, 11am-6pm

Sure, this festival is happening a full 15 days before Diwali's five-day celebration even starts, but it's never too soon to get excited about light triumphing over darkness.

Beyond honoring the holiday itself, Cupertino's Festival of Lights is a celebration of all things Indian. The plethora of colorful dance displays—a journey through classical Bharatanatyam to modern Bhangra—are worth the journey alone. But the spicy and aromatic street food on hand also satisfies rumbling stomachs, the stalls have plenty to keep dedicated shoppers busy and the Rangoli art displays are just mesmerizing. Plus, there's even a Kids Zone that usually includes some pretty ridiculous physical challenges. (If you've ever wanted to stick your child in a giant hamster ball, this is the place to do it.)

To cap it all, there's even free parking. Just head to De Anza College's A and B lots.

Locations TBD. (Check SFOS and EBOS websites for directories.)

San Francisco: Oct. 23-Nov. 13

East Bay: Nov. 5-13

Whether you approach them as casual neighborhood strolls or regimented exercises complete with maps and schedules, the Open Studios events on both sides of the Bay are worthy of your attention. Taking place across four weekends in San Francisco and two in the East Bay, Open Studios is a chance to get to know the artists in your area, support them and see some truly great work. (There's usually a surprising amount of free cookies involved too...)

Wandering between home studios, artist collective spaces, back yards and garages doesn't just feel like a treasure hunt—it also offers a glimpse into how Bay Area artists live and survive. It's inspiring to witness not just the eclectic array of talent on display, but the resourcefulness of many of our local creators. And if you can't make it out to meet them in person, the SFOS website offers virtual tours of selected artists' studios.

While the Open Studios events themselves are free, don't expect to come home empty-handed.

Jerry Garcia Amphitheater, MacLaren Park, San Francisco

Sept. 3-11, 2pm

Much Ado About Nothing can be quite the challenging prospect for modern audiences—particularly the women watching. After all, it's difficult to glean much enjoyment from watching female characters getting treated terribly by the men in their midst for 160 minutes, only to have everything wrapped up in a neat little bow in the end.

This year's production by the San Francisco Shakespeare Festival however, promises to be a more palatable take on a dated classic. With a distinctly '90s aesthetic, a run time of just 90 minutes (no intermission) and modernized versions of familiar characters, this Much Ado promises something a little different from more traditional productions. Think: Beatrice in lip-liner and a dog collar, a grunge rendition of "Sigh No More" and Benedick out participating in protest marches. No, really.

If you missed this Much Ado About Nothing in Cupertino and Redwood City and can't make it to McLaren Park either, don't worry. A version of the production will be made available online at a later date, complete with closed captions.

Solano Avenue, Albany and Berkeley

Sept. 11, 10am-5pm

Finally! The Stroll is back after a two-year absence, and it promises to be just as huge as it always was. It will still occupy an entire, fully pedestrianized mile of Solano Avenue in a colorful celebration of both Albany and Berkeley that starts with an opening ceremony and mini-parade. The day-long celebration fills the street with music, dancing and scores of local businesses, artists and makers selling their wares—including, of course, enough food booths to feed the thousands of people who usually attend.

Because of its scale, the Solano Avenue Stroll can be a little overwhelming at peak times, but it's worth getting there early so you can take your time with it all. A free shuttle from North Berkeley BART will get you there without parking hassles.

Alamo Square, Crane Cove, Jerry Garcia Amphitheater, San Francisco

Sept. 9-Oct.21, 5pm

The Bay Area is awash with unique little movie theaters; we are truly blessed in this regard. But for a few weeks every fall, big screens pop up around San Francisco that give even our cutest theaters a run for their money. (If you've ever watched a movie in Alamo Square Park with the sun setting behind the Painted Ladies, you already know what's up.)