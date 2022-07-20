Quidditch Rebrands as Quadball and Further Distances Itself from Harry Potter Author

The rules of the sport will remain the same, with four balls on the field and four different positions. Both of those are referenced in the new name.

The names of those positions and the balls will remain the same for now, but MLQ notes that both could change at a later date.

The first quidditch match took place at Middlebury College in Vermont in 2005, where the game was created by Alex Benepe and Xander Manshel. Benepe called the name change a "bold move."

"For me personally there is definitely some nostalgia to the original name, but from a long term development perspective I feel confident this is a smart decision for the future that will allow the sport to grow without limits into its own unique space for many years to come," he said in a statement.

During the sport's initial years, many were drawn to it because of the connection with the blockbuster book and movie series, but since then it has become known as an intense, full-contact sport full of athleticism. It's now played in at least 40 countries with nearly 600 teams in existence.

While the inspiration for Harry Potter may remain a draw for some, MLQ media outreach coordinator Jack McGovern said it's important for the sport to remain welcoming to everyone.