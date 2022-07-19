Sesame Place Apologizes After Viral Video Shows 2 Black Girls Being Passed Over at Parade

The video shows the two girls decked out in Cookie Monster and Abby Cadabby sparkly backpacks waiting along the side of the parade as a person in a costume of another character, Rosita, makes their way down. Before reaching the girls, the character gives out high-fives to another small child and an adult, both who appear white.

When the Sesame employee reaches the two Black girls—who have their hands outstretched—the character waves them off and keeps on walking, leaving the girls with looks of confusion and disappointment.

The adult who was with the children posted the video to Instagram and said they were on their way out of the park when they stopped for the parade because the girls wanted to see the characters.