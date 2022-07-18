SF LGBT Center’s Queer Vibes Gears Up for Its First In-Person Concert

“Baby boo, why are you so blue?” So begins Azuah’s intimate performance filmed in 2021 at the San Francisco LGBT Center. The soulful singer and guitarist brought a three-piece band to accompany them with jazz-inspired instrumentation on a rainbow stage decorated with house plants.
Azuah’s set is part of the San Francisco LGBT Center’s Queer Vibes program, inspired by the successful pandemic-era pivot of NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts. In 2021, community programs manager Timothy Hampton noticed that many local queer (and mostly Black) artists needed support to put on virtual shows. He found queer lightning and sound designers and a videographer, and created a performance stage at the organization’s Castro location.