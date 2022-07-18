SF LGBT Center’s Queer Vibes Gears Up for Its First In-Person Concert

Since 2021, Queer Vibes has assisted artists with career development in addition to offering them space to perform. Hampton and his team work with one artist each month-long “season” to produce their set, which is then uploaded to YouTube and promoted on social media platforms.

“Timothy has been really supportive and I’ve been so grateful to have a Black queer elder take me under his wing,” says Azuah. “It’s been wonderful to celebrate Black queer art.”

Hampton refers to the filmed sets as a “resume,” providing artists with a work sample that can lead to other opportunities. Indeed, after Azuah’s Queer Vibes performance was posted in April of this year, they were invited to perform at San Francisco’s Trans March in June. Fellow Queer Vibes artist Tori Teasley sang at a San Francisco Giants game in the same month.

Hampton is excited for Queer Vibes’ impact to expand. He wants it to evolve into an outdoor summer concert series that uplifts LGBTQ+ BIPOC artists. “I think people now are ready to experience the vibe live,” he says.

As for the first Queer Vibes event with a live audience? “I feel like everyone is going to be completely floored,” says Azuah.





Queer Vibes: The A-List Lounge takes place on July 29 at the SF LGBT Center. Free with RSVP.