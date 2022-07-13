A Kimchi Fried Rice Playlist on Spotify Teaches You How to Make the Dish

Noah Conk, a San Francisco-based designer, went to the effort of creating a curated playlist of his recipe for kimchi fried rice. The recipe is explained by a three-hour, 51-song playlist, with each song title describing a specific ingredient, measurement or instruction.

Some of the songs included are pretty general, like the first in the playlist: "Ingredients" by YNW Melly.

Others are more specific, like "Unsalted Butter" by The Long Winters.