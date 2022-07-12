'#IAmVanessaGuillen' Documentary Explores the Culture of Toxicity at Fort Hood

And many saw themselves in Guillén. One of those women is Karina López, a survivor of sexual assault who was also stationed at Fort Hood. She left the base a month before Guillén disappeared in April 2020, and can't help but wonder whether she would have faced a similar fate had she stayed.

López says she was subjected to retaliation after reporting being sexually assaulted in her room by another soldier, and that commanders ignored her complaints. She filed a whistleblower complaint with the Pentagon and applied for honorable discharge in 2019.

Moved by Guillén's death, López started speaking up on social media using the hashtag #IAmVanessaGuillén and prompted scores of others to do the same.

She's now one of the subjects of a new Univision Noticias documentary by the same name, focusing on the culture of sexual misconduct at Fort Hood specifically. Versions of the film in both English and Spanish will launch online on Thursday morning.

Morning Edition host A Martínez spoke with director Andrea Patiño Contreras about the problems highlighted by the film, the reforms that Guillén's death made possible and the work that remains.

This conversation has details that may be upsetting to some readers; it has been condensed for length and clarity.

Interview highlights

On the impact of military sexual trauma

López told Patiño that despite all that she had endured, what really triggered her PTSD was the fact that leadership and people around her didn't support or believe her.

"Unfortunately this is very very common," the director says. "And some of the research that has been done says that experiencing military sexual trauma is a higher predictor of PTSD than going to combat."

On the role of individuals vs. institutions

López was almost driven to harm herself because she felt she had no allies or options.

Her concerned mother contacted her mentor, now-retired Command Sgt. Major Sheldon Moore, who connected López with resources and tried to get her help. He says he was representing the Army, suggesting it should get credit for taking action by extension.

"In our reporting we found individuals who clearly are good leaders, they care for their soldiers, they truly understand the implications that this has, but when you zoom out there's clearly an institutional problem," Patiño says. "I don't think a lot of those leaders said that or acknowledged that."

On the military's efforts to address sexual misconduct

The documentary details some of the programs that the military has established to help enlisted survivors, including the SHARP program (which stands for Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention).

Patiño says that before SHARP was created in 2008, there wasn't really a clear system for reporting incidents. Its training also covers what to do if someone witnesses sexual harassment, and how people can protect themselves.

Critics say some of the advice it offers—like avoiding going out alone and making sure to keep drinks covered—puts the responsibility on the victim rather than would-be perpetrators.

"While it's certainly important and needs to be there, it doesn't answer the question of accountability," Patiño says. "And it doesn't answer the question of, well, you have this system in which people can get away with this crime."

On what other changes are needed

That's not the only factor, she adds, pointing to things like misogyny and the fact that the military handles sexual misconduct cases differently than the civilian world.