The Activist Behind Berkeley’s Only Vegan Food Festival

In this light, you can’t dismiss the ongoing journey of a homegrown proponent like Hazel, who shares her passion for being vegan beyond her family’s dinner table. For her, the revolution doesn’t begin with what happens in Washington D.C.; it begins with what happens in our bodies, and the foods we choose to eat.

Since fully committing to veganism in 2016, The Bizerkeley Vegan has been getting to the plant of the matter by sharing her knowledge about vegan lifestyles with the public. Her biggest feat? Organizing the Bizerkeley Food Festival in 2021—Berkeley’s first and only vegan food festival.

Originally slated to debut in March 2020, Hazel was forced to pause her plans until the following year, when she received sponsorship from Berkeley to launch the city’s first-ever vegan fest to a crowd of over 1,000 attendees in the parking lot of Sports Basement. The event featured local vegan vendors, family activities, and educational resources for community members of all ages. Now in its third year, Hazel looks forward to expanding its radius to include more vendors in order to benefit more folks.

But the success she’s now seeing wasn’t cooked up overnight—and it wasn’t a solo effort, either, thanks to her family and community members who have “wrapped around (her dietary choices) instead of rejecting (them).”

“My dad’s life was Burger King and McDonalds, and now he’s super mindful of meat consumption,” Hazel tells me. “Do you want to meet your grandchildren? You have to eat right. Diabetes? That’s food based. It runs on eating habits, on ingredients in foods that go unchecked. You gotta have something green on your plate. Eat your steak, but eat more plants, too.”

For the past eight years, she has been volunteering, observing and connecting with other vegans around the country to bring home that sense of “culinary wizardry.” She owes a lot, she says, to the Vallejo Healthy Food Festival, as well as to organizations like the Food Empowerment Project in Petaluma.

“I get inspired by the hustlers out here,” she says.I was there when the Vegan Hood Chefs just had a table (at the Vallejo Healthy Food Festival). Now they're collabing with The Food Network. Seeing them grow, and coming from our communities, that made me appreciate the spirit of hustling that makes our vegan scene so dope.”

Watching other Black women like Vegan Hood Chefs gain national recognition through their Southern-style cooking and independent grit and appreciating fellow Vallejo entrepreneurs like E-40 for his contributions to food culture, she has come to embrace the Bay as a world-class destination for any vegan.

At holiday events and cook outs, she tests recipes like buffalo cauliflower instead of chicken wings, or adapts Filipino dishes from her neighbors to make vegan sisig. In meat-dependent and fast food-saturated environments that impact many low-income, East Bay communities, Hazel is cooking up ways to rethink how everyone can benefit from vegan practices.

“There are so many ways to be vegan and healthy,” Hazel says. “It’s not an unattainable, white hippie thing. I want to take the whiteness out of veganism, because it’s really for everyone.”

Working with organizations like the Food Empowerment Project in Petaluma and coordinating the Vallejo Healthy Food Festival from 2019 to 2021, Hazel has been joyfully marinating in the Bay Area’s diverse vegan community and sharing what she has learned with others.

She might be a self-proclaimed “tree hugger,” but Hazel isn’t overly idealistic about her approach to changing eating habits for those living in her neighborhood. Currently, she is working on a cookbook with her mom that provides alternatives for dishes that are commonly enjoyed in her household, such as black-eyed peas. She is also collaborating with small businesses in the region, including Doctor Hop’s Real Hard Kombucha, Liquified Juicery, Eclipse Ice Cream, and Nixta Pupusas to “put on for the underdogs.”

For anyone skeptical of veganism’s practicality, The Bizerkeley Vegan has a simple reminder: “Anything you can eat, I can eat vegan.”

Catch Erika serving more news about Bay Area vegan culture on her website, or watch as she recommends her favorite vegan pizza joint in San Francisco on an episode of KQED’s “Check, Please!”.