British Protests are Funnier Than American Ones—Hugh Grant Just Proved it

The British people have always had a taste for absurdist comedy. (Think: Monty Python’s Flying Circus. The Young Ones and, more recently, The Mighty Boosh.) Now, worn down after seven years of near non-stop political turmoil, the Great British public have found a way to inject that humor into their protests—loudly.

For a few years now, industrious individuals have been curating music playlists to blast at London’s Houses of Parliament. The song choices generally offer commentary on the news of the day—or at the very least, make a mockery of it. And, because the prime location for these musical protests is also the prime location for television journalists to stand and report, sometimes these protests end up lending the news an unexpected soundtrack.

Take what happened this morning to a Sky News journalist who was attempting to report on the resignation of Boris Johnson. The U.K. Prime Minister was ousted after days of resignations within his government, prompted by a sexual assault scandal. All very serious stuff.

This is what viewers heard, however, when they tuned in to catch up on the latest: