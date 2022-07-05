25 Years On, Lilith Fair is a Reminder of How One Woman's Radical Idea Changed Music

In the lead-up to its second year, McLachlan worked with organizers to intentionally add more artists of color to the ticket: Erykah Badu and Queen Latifah joined the main stage for Lilith's second year, along with up-and-coming Missy Elliott, who made her debut live performance at Lilith Fair in a giant vinyl trash-bag-inspired suit.

"All of that second year, I think, is really significant because those were artists who were changing things in different worlds than the world that [McLachlan] occupies," says NPR Music critic Ann Powers, who attended all three summers of Lilith Fair. "And through a 2022 lens, we could say, 'Oh I wish it'd been even more diverse' ... but you got to give them credit."

The addition of more artists of color opened the festival to a broader audience, and exposed its up-and-coming Black female artists to a new set of fans. Meshell Ndegeocello, a bassist and composer who joined the show in 1998, recalls the festival's comforting atmosphere and the thrill of getting to see such powerful female artists—from Paula Cole to Erykah Badu to Natalie Merchant—performing together and supporting each other.

"I was able to see people I admired but cherished in a way that had a musical connection to me that was uplifting and healing," she remembers. "And I think I flourished as a musician because I was out of the male gaze and music where it's just, you know, 'Show me what you got.' And it was more like, 'What can you make me feel?'"

Sarah McLachlan said that's exactly what Lilith Fair was always supposed to achieve.

"To create an environment where everybody gets to be seen and heard and valued, and come as you are, you know, let your freak flag fly ... this is the place you get to do that and there is no judgment here," she recalls.

But the show couldn't go on forever—or make a comeback

After its third successful summer on the road, the '90s iteration of Lilith came to an end.

By that time, many stars could look back and point to Lilith Fair as a major catalyst for their success—like Jewel, who graced the cover of Time Magazine in 1997 and sang the National Anthem at the 1998 Super Bowl. Or English singer Dido, whose song "Thank you" was featured in movie soundtracks and sampled in Eminem's award-winning single "Stan."