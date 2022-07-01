'Bridgerton' Fans Will Swoon Over 'Mr. Malcolm's List'

Delicate teacups, gentlemen tipping hats to ladies with parasols. The new Regency romance, Mr. Malcolm's List has a lot in common with ones you've seen before, and that's true whether you're thinking the tradition-bound like Pride and Prejudice, or the multiculturally-cast like Bridgerton.
The story is set mostly in 1818, in posh enough circumstances that we're introduced to the title character as he's entering an opera house—dapper, top-hatted, tall, Black and handsome.
The honorable Jeremy Malcolm is, a narrator tells us, "the biggest catch of the season," though with no title of his own and only the younger son of—but never mind. You don't really need details.