'Bridgerton' Fans Will Swoon Over 'Mr. Malcolm's List'

A list of her own

Stung, and also indignant that matrimony has been reduced to an inventory, Julia brings her childhood friend Selina (Freida Pinto) to London—country mouse to Julia's city mouse—and hatches a plan to turn her into the ideal woman Mr. Malcolm seeks, then let him discover that she has a list of her own, and he doesn't meet its requirements.

What could possibly go wrong, right?

Selina reluctantly agrees to participate, and let's fast forward past the intensive training routine Julia devises, to the couple's first conversation, where Selina finds Mr. Malcolm hiding away upstairs at a ball "reflecting on the futility of a dream."

"Is any dream futile?" Selina wonders, and in time-honored regency fashion, they're off.

Now, you know where this is going, and director Emma Holly Jones and screenwriter Susan Allain know how to postpone it getting there.

Delaying the inevitable

Postponement is sort of baked in actually; this project has been in the works since Allain self-published her novel in 2009. Then she wrote a screenplay that was featured on a 2015 podcast where Jones heard it. They produced a short teaser film hoping to attract funding, which went online in 2019. And the novel was officially published in 2020.