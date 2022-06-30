Black, the Bay Area’s ‘Mother of DJs,’ is Getting the Recognition She Deserves

“That’s one of the reasons why I named myself Black, you know, because I wanted them to say it,” she says. “I don’t know what the problem is, but you need to say it,” she’d respond when people got uncomfortable.

Black sought out safe spaces like Eagle Creek Tavern, San Francisco’s first Black-owned gay bar that opened in 1990, where she’d spin classic house records like Inner City’s “Big Fun.” In those days, she also DJed at the popular party Lift with David Harness, who helped popularize house music in the Bay Area with his show Your Momma’s House on KMEL.

These spaces were more inclusive, but Black still found herself searching for parties that centered like-minded women. So over a stoned conversation one night, Black and her friends came up with a concept that would make a mark on the Bay Area party scene for years to come. Along with fellow DJs Nadeeah, Saun Toy, Tei, Lauren, RaheNi and Ananda, she started the party A.B.L.U.N.T., which stood for Asians, Black and Latins Uniting New Tribes. It was one of the first parties—if not the first—that centered queer women of color in the Bay Area.

“We need to be around each other just to hold ourselves up, just to know that we're in the same plight,” Black says.

Because of the aforementioned discrimination at nightclubs, a lot of the A.B.L.U.N.T. parties happened at underground warehouses. “We were gonna play the stuff nobody wanted to play,” she continues. “They were banning hip-hop from clubs, at least from girl clubs and definitely from the queer scene.”

In the late ’90s, Black also became part of the HERstory Crew, a multicultural, interdisciplinary artist collective of DJs, musicians, spoken word poets and visual and culinary artists. Her HERStory sisters helped her get bigger gigs, and she shared stages with Erykah Badu and The Roots.

“We were a collective of women artists supporting artistry, and we're still like that with each other to this day. We’re still friends,” Black says.

hat support was energizing for Black, and she decided to keep the cycle going. In the 2000s, she helped produce the popular queer parties Hella Gay and Ships in the Night. And over the years, she mentored around 15 DJs, helping them master the turntables, CDJs and controllers as digital technology emerged.

DJ Emancipation recalls how Black pulled her and her friend, Rosa La Rumorosa, aside at a party in the early 2000s. They were playing songs off CDs, and Black offered to teach them how to use turntables. “She taught me how to mix using old-school house on vinyl and I’ll never forget that experience,” she says.

“She was one of the main promoters at the time for the queer scene, and she would book us for her parties,” Emancipation continues. “So not only did she mentor us, but she provided a platform for our craft—she was so dedicated to us. It’s so rare to find a connection like that with mentorship nowadays.”