Gabby Giffords Documentary Arrives as Gun Debates Stay Center Stage

Recent mass shootings including the deaths of 19 schoolchildren and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, and 10 supermarket shoppers—all Black—in Buffalo, New York, have put gun violence back at the forefront. The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a New York gun permitting law. The case involves a state law that makes it difficult for people to get a permit to carry a gun outside the home. The justices said that requirement violates the Second Amendment right to "keep and bear arms."

Also on Thursday, the U.S. Senate easily passed a bipartisan gun violence bill. Weeks of closed-door talks resulted in an incremental but landmark package in response to mass shootings. The House will vote Friday.

Much like after Uvalde, the documentary recaps how gun control debates reached a fever pitch after 26 children and two teachers were shot to death by a gunman at a Newtown, Connecticut, school. Giffords and other advocates, including some Newtown parents, were called "props" by National Rifle Association officials. Having spent time with Giffords and others impacted by gun violence, the film's directors say their voices are central to the discourse.

"To say that somehow Gabby shouldn't be speaking about gun violence because she's experienced violence? It just doesn't make any sense," Cohen said.

A crucial element of the documentary came from videos Kelly had of Giffords in the Tucson hospital and at a rehab facility in Houston. These included then-President Barack Obama—who is interviewed in the film—and Michelle Obama's visit to an unconscious Giffords' bedside. They also include the first few months of speech therapy.

The bullet penetrated the left hemisphere of Giffords' brain that services language ability, causing her to suffer from aphasia. You see in old videos Giffords sob out of frustration as she struggles to read and get stuck on saying "chicken."

Giffords said watching those videos can make her sad, but she is determined to be upbeat.

"I'm getting better. I'm getting (better) slowly but I'm getting (better) surely," Giffords said.

Giffords is the third movie West and Cohen have produced on a female icon. Last year, they released Julia, a documentary on the influence of TV chef and author Julia Child. RBG was a critical and commercial hit when it came out four years ago. The filmmakers say while Giffords and Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg, who died in 2020 at age 87, are very different personalities, they think viewers will see a lot of similarities. They both have toughness, persistence, optimism and are at the heart of "feminist love stories."

Giffords often has to remind people that she still has a voice even if speaking doesn't come easily—whether it's on gun safety or other issues. She said she genuinely feels the climate is different now but people have to be patient because change is "slow," and Washington, D.C., is "really slow."

She plans to refocus on making tougher federal background checks a reality through her Gun Owners for Safety coalition. The bill the Senate approved would only strengthen background checks for buyers age 18 to 20.