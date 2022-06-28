60 More San Francisco Artists Receive Guaranteed Income Payments Through YBCA

Imah says YBCA let each of the six organizations choose 10 artists based on their own criteria. With so much need among San Francisco artists, YBCA wanted to avoid creating an “oppression Olympics” dynamic where artists must put their trauma on display to compete for funding. “For us working with these partners, it was really trust-based,” Imah says. “It was really leaning on this ethos that you are rooted in your communities, you are the best deciders of what your community needs and you are the closest to the issues.”

Imah says YBCA chose the partnering organizations not only for their connections to artists of color and LGBTQ+ artists, but because they’re trusted by people who aren’t the typical audience for a capital-A Art institution like YBCA: immigrants and refugees who aren’t fluent English speakers, sex workers and people who’ve experienced homelessness. Many of the selected artists are involved in community organizing, often without pay. And all of them were hit hard with financial losses during the pandemic.

“This went to artists who were the heartbeat of the city, and who give so much to the city,” Imah says.

Giving artists room to flourish

Javier Reyes is a perfect example of the type of artist YBCA wanted to reach. A poet nominated for SF-GIPA through Black Freighter Press, Reyes is a Christian faith leader and youth mentor born and raised in San Francisco. He connected with Black Freighter when he hosted a free writing workshop during the early part of the pandemic.

Reyes is used to working 10-hour days. Now, thanks to the Guaranteed Income payments, he can afford to take the summer off from his job at 100% College Prep to focus on building an e-sports lounge for teens at City Life Church in the Bayview. (Reyes says he got a $10,000 grant to pay youth to set up the facility; he’s not making money from it himself.)

“I thought it would be a good opportunity to get kids into college to think about the industry of video gaming and entertainment,” Reyes says.

Reyes considers himself a bridge-builder between the arts, San Francisco’s Black and Brown youth and the philanthropists who have the ability to fund much-needed community projects. Cultivating those relationships is often unpaid work. But guaranteed income gives him more freedom to focus on that, and the ability to turn down underpaying gigs.

“As artists, we just don't use our money for us. We give back to our community,” Reyes says.

For another SF-GIPA recipient nominated by the Chinese Culture Center, Kar Yin Tham, the guaranteed $1,000 per month allows her to focus on a film project years in the making: the documentary Home is a Hotel, which she’s co-directing and producing. Home is a Hotel follows several residents of SROs, or single room occupancy hotels, as they attempt to rebuild their lives after facing incarceration and addiction or arriving to the United States as immigrants.

Getting the SF-GIPA funding every month means Tham doesn’t need to take on as many corporate video gigs to make ends meet. “A lot of the commercial work that I had worked on is basically profiling these big companies and whatever products they're trying to do,” she says. “And what I care about is social justice, what I care about is our communities.”

She says guaranteed income is an important way to support projects like Home is a Hotel, which centers the most vulnerable members of society—the kind of story that typically doesn’t get funded in Hollywood. “A lot of times the investments are made into either an already-famous director or properties they consider to be easy to make profit,” says Tham.

“The kinds of stories I’m interested in are not usually what’s considered—how shall we say—‘worthy’ in mainstream media,” she says.

Arron Ritschell, a program associate at the Transgender District, observed a similar kind of flourishing in the artists their organization nominated for SF-GIPA. Ritschell says the Transgender District sought out people who were dealing with housing and job instability but didn’t qualify for pandemic unemployment. “We also wanted to prioritize transgender people of color and, specifically, Black transgender artists,” Ritschell says.