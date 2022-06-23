50 Years Ago, PFLAG's Founder Marched With Her Gay Son. How's it Keeping Up in 2022?

"It was very nerve-racking," the 19-year-old says of telling his parents he was trans. "Being Jamaican and having a relatively conservative upbringing, I just didn't know what to expect."

Green's family attended a Southern Baptist church that taught a literal interpretation of the Bible. When he came out in ninth grade, Green's mom was less than thrilled. Now, she is open and candid about her family's journey. After all, says Claudette Green, it started for her at home in Jamaica, where she grew up hearing homophobic messages in church, on the news and in popular music.

"There were songs that glorified killing LGBTQ members," she recalls. "There were actually laws on the books in Jamaica that you could go to jail if you were a member of the LGBTQ community."

After Devin Green persuaded his mom to go to therapy, she was talked into attending a PFLAG meeting. "It was difficult for me because when I got there, I met families who were more accepting of their children and so I felt like a terrible parent," she says. But Green was the opposite of a terrible parent. She and her kid talked. And most importantly, she listened. "Devin was an excellent teacher and I was a very good student," she says.

And when the head of the local PFLAG chapter invited her out for coffee, she went. "She met me where I was," Green says. "Going to PFLAG and seeing the love, it helped me dismantle some of the things I believed."

Five years later, Green proudly marches in Pride parades. She's changed her nursing career to focus on helping LGBTQ youth and she and her husband have supported other Caribbean families adjusting to LGBTQ kids. They've moved to a more affirming church and Green has just accepted a position on PFLAG's Charlotte board.

Still, PFLAG's executive director, Brian Bond, says his organization has a long way to go.

"It's predominantly white," he says. But PFLAG is trying he says, with bilingual literature and developing spaces where people with similar backgrounds and cultural competencies can support each other online. He is haunted, however, by the people PFLAG does not reach.