‘Vulveeta’ Is a Riot Grrrl Mockumentary With Heart at Frameline46

Vulveeta—though comedic—emanates from a place of Breaux wanting to overcome trauma. In our interview, she opens up: “I got to this period of my life where I'm like, ‘OK, this is a time of healing and self-care and all these things…’ And I just went all out.”

In search of peace, the past 20 years have involved traditional therapy, acupuncture, ear candling and even a two-week trip to Peru’s Amazonian rainforests. “I [didn’t] care what it [was], just tell me what to do. And I'm gonna have this wild time trying it out,” Breaux says.

The rock-umentary was crowd-funded and featured a cast that included her entire family and close friends. Breaux’s wife, Sarah Korda—who plays Vulveeta’s newest band member, Harriet—was hesitant at first, but with a little persuasion grew to love the process.

“It was special for me as a performer to remember that part of myself. I love improv! This experience reignited my love of creativity, which is central in all my work, whether it’s performance or in my private psychotherapy practice,” Korda says. “[It’s a] reminder of how creative and funny much of life can be.”

Their 25-year-old daughter, Dakota Billops-Breaux, who has worked with her mom since she was four years old, says, “Being on set, I always pick up skills that are surprisingly applicable in video content I create in my everyday life—how to frame a shot, where to point the microphone to best pick up a voice, tips on improvising—and this time was no different.” In Vulveeta, Billops-Breaux plays Killer Child, the once-two-year-old badass drummer who now wishes to be seen for who she is rather than work she’s done in the past.

The film takes us into the questions that can arise in artist’s mind: What does it mean to keep pushing even when you get lost in your own demons along the way? And how do we navigate the waves of an evolving society and culture?

Though San Francisco has changed tremendously, Breaux chooses to highlight the good and what’s still here. She celebrates the blooming artists, shout outs San Francisco Arts Commission for continuing their local programs, and—from a parent’s point of view—expresses gratitude for new parks.

In creating Vulveeta, Breaux was reminded of the unconditional love and support of her close circle. “Change is possible. I know that for myself, scientifically, you know, you can kind of recircuit, if you will, parts of the brain so that you’re triggered less,” she explains. “I did a lot of work to get through it, but also a lot of people helped me overcome it.”

Breaux—who currently works a day job at Common Sense Media—has won numerous filmmaking awards, including Frameline33’s Audience Award for Best Short for Lucha and the Silver Remi Award at WorldFest-Houston for Mother Country. In 2013, she was a contributing cinematographer on 99%–The Occupy Wall Street Collaborative Film, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival. As a solo sketch comedian, she’s performed at local venues, such as Theatre Rhinoceros, Josie’s Cabaret and Luna Sea.