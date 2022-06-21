Here's How Stephen Colbert Says His Staff Members Got Arrested on Capitol Hill

Stephen Colbert wasted no time in addressing news about his own show on Monday evening. The host of CBS' Late Show said hello and then asked the audience "Quick question, how was your weekend? I certainly had an interesting one, because some of my staff had a memorable one."

Colbert was referring to news that came out on Friday that members of his staff and crew were arrested on Capitol Hill as they tried to film a segment featuring Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, a puppet voiced by Robert Smigel. The segment was focused on the Jan. 6 committee hearings.

"Democratic and Republican congresspeople agreed to talk to Triumph," Colbert said. "He's a bipartisan puppy. He's so neutral, he's neutered."

The production crew already had filmed for two days in congressional offices.

"They went through security clearance, shot all day Wednesday, all day Thursday, invited into the offices of the congresspeople they were interviewing," Colbert said.