5 Essential Parties for Your SF Pride 2022 Weekend

The glittering disco and drag party Princess takes over Oasis for the entirety of Pride weekend. The Pink Saturday edition features San Cha as the headliner. The Los Angeles-based singer came up in San Francisco’s drag scene, and her live shows mix the sweet sounds of her queer rancheras with wildly sex-positive performance art antics.

Joining San Cha is a lineup of San Francisco drag greats that includes Glamamore (a veteran performer who is also Juanita MORE!’s fashion designer), Per Sia, Oasis owner D’arcy Drollinger, 2022 Drag Queen of the Year pageant winner Militia Scunt, Reparations party founder Nicki Jizz, drag king Madd Dogg 20/20 and more. DJ Rubella Spreads will be behind the decks, with go-go dancers Mary Vice, Heaven On Earth and The.Little.King hyping the crowd all night.

The fun continues with another extravaganza on Pride Sunday, this time starring RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Raja and drag shows every half hour by Psueda, House of Cakes, Lisa Frankenstein, Kochina Rude, Vera!, Rubella and Cheetah Biscotti, and a DJ set by singer and fashion designer Kevin Aviance.

Sunday, Jun 26, 3:30–8:30pm

7th West, Oakland, $15-$30

Soulovely, a party by and centering queer women of color, is a welcome staple in Oakland each warm-weather season. Helmed by hip-hop artist Aima the Dreamer and DJs Lady Ryan and Emancipacion, Soulovely is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. The event brings together an intergenerational crowd for a laidback dance party in the sunshine. Dancers might electric slide to an R&B classic like Luther Vandross’ “Never Too Much” one minute and drop it low to Megan Thee Stallion the next. Afrobeats, salsa, hyphy have been known to make their way into the mix—all the music is danceable and feel-good, but there are no rules. Soulovely celebrates Pride this month with the theme Black Liberation Nation and guest DJ Lexapeel.

Sunday, June 26, 8pm–4am

Brix and Oakland Secret, Oakland, $15-$30

Known as the “mother of all DJs” for her generosity and mentorship, Black was voted San Francisco Pride’s Community Grand Marshall this year. She prefers to call herself the Grand Marsha in homage to Marsha P. Johnson, the revolutionary trans activist who paved the way for the modern-day LGBTQ+ rights movement since the Stonewall uprising against police brutality in 1969.