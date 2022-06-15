In 'Human Resources' an Oakland Poet Finds Her Voice Working on A.I.

"As we were thinking about our move, someone shared with me [an] article I think that came out in The Washington Post, titled 'The next hot job in Silicon Valley is for poets', Stevenson says. "And I basically just emailed every startup that was listed or mentioned in that article and ended up talking with a CEO of a very small startup right away."

As Stevenson started designing voices for an artificial intelligence startup, she realized she was thinking about poetry every day.

Now, her debut poetry collection, Human Resources, comes out this week—and shows how she came into her own voice as a poet.

"In the first couple of jobs that I had, we were designing conversational interfaces for speakers, like smart speakers, and I was thinking a lot about voice and disembodied speakers calling to an unknown user," she says. "To me, this had a direct correlation to poetry, the speaker of a poem, and the readers."