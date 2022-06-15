Juneteenth 2022 Events: Your Bay Area Guide to Celebrating the Holiday

To mark Juneteenth’s second year as a federal holiday, we’re back with another edition of our Bay Area Juneteenth roundup. Here are some of the events around the Bay this weekend where folks will be gathering, performing—and celebrating emancipation.

Bay Area Juneteenth Events

Afrocentric Oakland’s Juneteenth Weekend

This two-part weekend celebration at Lake Merritt will kick off Saturday with the 10th annual Pan-African Wellness Fest, featuring guided meditation, yoga, Tai Chi, self-defense, spoken word performances, interactive art installations, a youth zone, keynote speakers, Black excellence awards and vendors. Lake Merritt Amphitheater. June 18, 12-8pm, $5. Details here.

Sunday, Afrocentric Oakland will host its annual Fam Bam celebration, also in its 10th year. “Fam Bam X” boasts live performances from DJs, art displays, a youth zone, PanAfrican vendors, and a Black Father’s Day tribute. Lake Merritt Amphitheater. June 19, 12pm-8pm, $20. Details here.

Juneteenth With MoAD

San Francisco’s Museum of the African Diaspora will host an slate of in-person and virtual events to celebrate Freedom Day. Virtual offerings include a panel of artists discussing representation and equality paired with revolutionary music. There will also be a presentation from Dr. Daina Ramey Berry, chair of the history department at the University of Texas at Austin, on the history of the Transatlantic slave trade through to the emancipation of enslaved people in America. In person, the museum will host St. Gabriel's Celestial Brass Band as they lead a second-line procession and perform in the salon room. Admission to MoAD’s current exhibitions will also be free all day. June 18, 11am-6pm. Details here.

'The Joy Protocol' at the Bayview Opera House

The Bayview Opera House will host the premiere of “The Joy Protocol,” a collaboration between San Francisco choreographer Gregory Dawson and jazz musician and composer Richard Howell. The multidisciplinary performance explores finding joy in the time of COVID protocols. June 16-18, 8pm, $15-$50. Details here.