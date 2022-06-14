'The Global Library Project' is a Photographic Love Letter to the Written Word

The Global Library Project is a stirring photography exhibit that acts as a love letter to librarians, to the written word, and to histories preserved. (That it's on show at San Francisco's main public library should come as no surprise.)

Photographer Robert Dawson's adoration for all things bibliophilic was previously documented in 2014's The Public Library: A Photographic Essay book, in which he documented libraries across America. Now, in collaboration with his wife, photo historian Ellen Manchester, Dawson has begun documenting libraries around the world.

Whether it's the palatial Wiblingen Library in Ulm, Germany, or an open air library for refugees in a downtrodden part of Tel Aviv, no library is off-limits for this San Francisco couple. In this new exhibit, on view through Nov. 13, Dawson and Manchester capture the warmth inside these community spaces and, frequently, the pride each institution has for its location. But the thing that truly elevates Dawson and Manchester's work is their knack for presenting every library as essential and even sacred.