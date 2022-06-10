Judy Garland at 100: A Starter Guide Beyond the Yellow Brick Road

By the time Garland was signed to a contract with MGM Studios in 1935 at the young age of 13, she'd already been in show business for almost her entire life, having worked the vaudeville circuit in an act alongside her two older siblings, performing as the Gumm Sisters. This short film catches her on the precipice of stardom, showcasing her powerful vibrato and effervescent stage presence via a song written specifically for her, "The Americana." Fun fact: It was designed by the studio as a screen test for the executives to decide whether to keep Garland or her co-star, Deanna Durbin, a classically trained opera singer. Ultimately, Garland would stay on and Durbin would sign with Universal Studios.

A star is born

By 1946, a decade into her tenure at MGM, the 24-year-old Garland had made more than 20 films. They feature wonderful performances by her, but also come with asterisks for those who may be new to her work and/or to the rhythms of classic filmmaking in general. Like many musicals of its era, Strike Up the Band primarily exists to string a bunch of rousing numbers together, which may or may not be your bag. And like many performers of her era, Garland's legacy does include unfortunate instances of blackface, in Everybody Sing and Babes In Arms.

Start with these signature roles from her MGM years instead:

Meet Me In St. Louis (1944)

She had many peaks throughout her career, and this is one of them. Garland plays Esther Smith, one of the eldest daughters in a prominent family living in St. Louis at the beginning of the 20th century. Through modern eyes, it's a movie with very low stakes drama—the primary source of conflict is the family's displeasure with the news they'll be uprooted from their hometown to move to New York City, where a new job awaits the father, played by Leon Ames. But to paraphrase Liza Minnelli, Garland's oldest daughter, it's all about the feelings conveyed. And here, in one of her early transitions away from child roles, Garland give us all the feelings as an assertive, vivacious young woman determined to stay in St. Louis and catch the eye of the clueless boy next door.

Easter Parade (1948)

Try to ignore the awkward age gap between Garland and her onscreen love interest Fred Astaire (23 years!) and enjoy their chemistry as a song-and-dance team in their only onscreen pairing. Astaire plays Don Hewes, a vaudeville star whose girlfriend and dance partner Nadine Hale (Ann Miller) breaks the news that she's leaving him to pursue solo stardom. (This occurs on Easter Sunday, hence the title.) Hoping to make Nadine jealous, he hires chorus girl Hannah Brown (Garland) and vows to turn her into a star. The songs were written by Irving Berlin, and standouts include the silly tramp number "A Couple of Swells" and the torch song "Better Luck Next Time."

Summer Stock (1950)

By all accounts, Garland's life was a shambles and her behavior behind the scenes erratic during production of this movie, her last before she was fired by MGM. Yet that's imperceptible here, because she's as plucky and game as ever, playing Jane, a farm owner who allows her sister's theater troupe to rehearse in her barn. (Why yes, this is quite literally a barnyard musical.) Gene Kelly is her co-star, and Garland holds her own alongside him on the dance floor. And of course, there's the oft-referenced highlight: That black fedora and tuxedo jacket, and Judy slinking along to the irresistible "Get Happy."

The drama queen

The Clock (1945)

It was extremely rare for a Garland performance not to call upon her to belt at least one tune, but she could sell a straight performance just as well as she could a song. In The Clock, she plays a woman who meets and falls in love with a soldier, played by Robert Walker, who's on 48-hour leave in New York City. As directed by Vincente Minnelli, the movie effectively captures the whirlwind romance and tension that grows out of their initial meet-cute in the middle of Penn Station, and Garland imbues the role with a quiet, radiating warmth.

This was her second collaboration with Minnelli (following Meet Me in St. Louis) and by this point they were already romantically involved; they'd marry the same year this movie was released. The director's admiration of Garland is evident in the way he frames her soft, ethereal close-ups.

A Star Is Born (1954)