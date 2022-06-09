'Queer As Folk' Gets a Stiletto-Heeled Reboot That Takes Time to Feel Comfortable

If you've been tasked with rebooting Queer as Folk for the present day, and wish to stick to the general narrative parameters shared by both the original U.K. series and the U.S. series that followed (they ran on Channel 4 and Showtime, respectively, back at the turn of the century), here's what you will need to bring to the table.

1. A blithe, defiantly melodramatic sensibility (QaF is a soap, first, last and always) and a cast of ...

2. Queer characters who have explicit sex a tremendous lot, most of whom are ...

3. Noxiously self-involved if not lightly repellent, yet who somehow manage to remain surrounded by a tight circle of mystifyingly supportive friends, all of whom talk in ...

4. Breezy dialogue that tends to lapse into distinctly non-breezy self-righteous speechifying, and/or ...