Among these fascinating logistical details, The Janes shows how the landscape dramatically changed in 1970 when New York state legalized abortion. The Clergy Consultation Service, an interdenominational group who referred women to out-of-country abortions, and worked parallel to Jane, suddenly began sending all their first trimester clients to New York. One member of the service remembers trying to negotiate a group purchase plan with United Airlines.

Those who could afford to travel for a legal abortion did so, leaving the lower middle class and poor women, many with children at home, as the main clients of Jane. The demographic shift was immediate: the women who came through Jane (mostly women of color) were very different from those who were Jane.

The documentary pauses here to allow former Jane members to critically reflect on the racial dynamics of their work. Marie Leaner, the only Black member of Jane featured in the documentary, remembers the group’s willingness to provide abortions to those who couldn’t afford them as “a revolutionary act.” But there is also an example of someone they possibly didn’t help enough—a 19-year-old Black woman whose previous efforts to end her pregnancy resulted in fatal septicemia.

The law did eventually catch up to Jane. In the film, a bust by Chicago homicide detectives plays out like a thriller, with some comedic relief coming from the cops’ inability to understand where the doctor was hiding in the group of women. But the danger of their situation was real; seven members of Jane each faced 110 years in prison. We’re spared from seeing the women punished due to quality legal representation and the fortuitous timing of Roe v. Wade, but here the documentary meets the awkward timing of its own release.

Before the leaked Supreme Court opinion that spells the overturning of Roe v. Wade, The Janes’ ending would have hit differently, triumphantly. My conclusion would have centered on its inspiring demonstrations of patient-oriented care, and all the lessons we can take from this model in a world where women’s hard-won right to an abortion is guaranteed by the highest court.

Now, it’s probable that projects like Jane will be undertaken once again in states across the country. History will repeat itself, and new generations will face an agonizing choice between breaking the law and facilitating bodily autonomy.

At least this time, there’s a guidebook.

‘The Janes’ premieres Wednesday, June 8, at 9pm on HBO. Details here.