Maxine Hong Kingston's Work is as Wondrous and Alive as Ever in a New Collection

Near the end of her incandescent 1976 memoir, The Woman Warrior, Maxine Hong Kingston tells the story of a knot-maker in China who tied a knot so complicated that it made him blind. In response, the emperor outlawed the knot. "If I had lived in China," Kingston tells us, "I would have been an outlaw knot-maker."

Instead, she put her defiant love of complication into knotty books that tie together biography, history, myth, movies and fiction to show us an America that is too often overlooked. Born to Chinese immigrants who ran a laundromat in Stockton, the 81-year-old Kingston is at once an Asian American writer, a feminist storyteller, a chronicler of immigrant experience and a literary innovator. One of those rare figures who shifted American culture, and who keeps on being relevant, she belongs on the same shelf as James Baldwin, Joan Didion and Kurt Vonnegut.

She's now been placed alongside them in the prestigious Library of America, which has just released a volume that collects, among other great things, her three most famous works: The Woman Warrior, China Men and Tripmaster Monkey: His Fake Book. She tells stories about creating your own identity, not settling for the one the world tries to give you.

This was clear from her first book, The Woman Warrior: Memoirs of a Girlhood Among Ghosts, which begins with one of the killer opening lines in American literature: "'You must not tell anyone,' my mother said, 'what I'm about to tell you.'" Naturally, the narrator does tell us. We learn that Maxine's father had a sister who got pregnant out of wedlock, killed herself and her baby in disgrace, and her whole family simply pretended she never existed.