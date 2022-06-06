'Ms. Marvel' Star Iman Vellani is Ready to Officially Join the MCU

From the butterflies in your stomach when you're crushing on someone to the anxiety you feel about life after high school—every emotion can be heightened when you're a teen.

Sometimes even minor inconveniences can make you feel as if the world is ending, which is how it was for 19-year-old Iman Vellani.

But there was one thing she didn't have to worry about: what she was going to do next. Her future was Ms. Marvel.

Before the end of her senior year, Vellani had gotten the news she was going to star as Kamala Khan, Marvel's first Muslim superhero to headline her own comic, in the new Disney+ show.

For Vellani, whose childhood was spent reading comics and watching Marvel movies, this was a dream come true. But her new reality as a star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe still feels surreal.