Racist 'Star Wars' Fans Aren't New. Why Doesn't Disney Do More to Protect its Actors?

Let's see prominent executives talk about the racism among fans before actors of color have to go public with their trauma. Let's see an advertising campaign directed specifically at calling out racists and uplifting non-white performers. How about social media events with fans aimed at celebrating franchise diversity before a new TV show or film even debuts?

It is well past time for the companies which make billions from these media properties to take action before the racists do.

Diversity in the franchise brings new challenges

Producers are filling Star Wars movies with non-white stars, moving away from the franchise's white-centered narratives in a way which makes the new stories more appealing to young audiences raised in a more multicultural society. Upcoming series Andor, Ahsoka and Lando have been announced, starring non-white actors Diego Luna, Rosario Dawson and Donald Glover.

But that diversity, welcome as it is, also turns these actors of color into targets for a disaffected portion of the fanbase who seem personally threatened by the changes. These performers already face tremendous pressure to maintain the quality of a legendary franchise; now, the public can see the extra burden they face in the form of online harassment and insults.