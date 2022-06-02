Racist 'Star Wars' Fans Aren't New. Why Doesn't Disney Do More to Protect its Actors?

The most surprising thing about the racism directed at Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram is the fact that some people are still surprised by it.
After all, other actors of color who have joined the Star Wars universe in recent years have complained about racist attacks from fans online, including John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran.
So it wasn't exactly shocking to this non-white Star Wars fan when Ingram–whose turn as villainous Inquisitor Reva Sevander lights up the series—shared messages she received on social media from trolls using insults and the n-word to denigrate one of the most powerful Black women to join the franchise.