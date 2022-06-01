Sex Pistols Re-Release 'God Save the Queen' for Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee

Sex Pistols singer John Lydon, formerly known as Johnny Rotten, recently told broadcaster Talk TV he was "really, really proud of the queen for surviving and doing so well."

It's a far cry from 1977, when "God Save the Queen" was launched on the jubilee weekend with an anarchic Sex Pistols gig on a riverboat—the Queen Elizabeth—that was cut short by London police.

The song sparked outrage; members of the band were attacked in the street and it was banned from radio or television airplay. It nonetheless reached No. 2 in the charts, below Rod Stewart's "I Don't Want to Talk About It"—though rumors persist that the Sex Pistols' song actually sold more copies.

The band's record company hopes it hits No. 1 this time, though it failed to dent the charts when rereleased for the queen's Golden Jubilee in 2002 and Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

Other cultural institutions are also getting in on the jubilee action. Auctioneer Christie's is selling two Andy Warhol screen prints of the queen. Rival Sotheby's is offering a lightbox portrait of the queen by Chris Levine and Jamie Reid's now-iconic artwork for the Pistols' "God Save the Queen," showing the monarch's face covered in ransom-note lettering.

Many museums and galleries have special exhibitions and events. Some are quirky, such as a jubilee-themed Drag Queen Bingo that London's Horniman Museum is holding.

Britain's monarchy has a sometimes awkward, but increasingly close, relationship with popular culture. Who can forget the queen's scene with Daniel Craig's James Bond during the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony, which culminated in a stunt double for the monarch skydiving into the stadium?

Pop music—nothing too edgy—is playing a central part in this week's jubilee festivities. A concert outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday will feature artists including Elton John, Alicia Keys, Duran Duran and Diana Ross, while Ed Sheeran is due to perform at the main jubilee pageant on Sunday.

Television series The Crown has mined the queen's long reign for drama, and blurred the lines between fact and fiction for millions of viewers. The Sex Pistols are having their own fact-meets-fiction moment with Pistol, a Danny Boyle-directed miniseries based on Jones' memoir Lonely Boy.