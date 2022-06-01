Your Guide to This Summer’s Don’t-Miss Visual Art Shows

The Bay Area exhibition schedule is back in full force! It’s a good thing the majority of the 12 recommendations below have long runs, allowing you ample time to flit from North Bay to South Bay to East Bay over the course of the next few months, soaking up all the beautiful, exciting and challenging visual art your screen-weary eyes can handle.

‘Irrelevant Press & Friends’

June 3–25

Aggregate Space Gallery, Oakland

Details here

The eight-year-old publishing outfit Irrelevant Press (founded in Oakland but with a presence in both the Bay Area and Brooklyn) takes over Aggregate Space Gallery this June for what they’re calling “an Irrelevant experience!” The exhibition will be the collective’s first, combining their own zines and art alongside work from their expansive network of friends and collaborators. To get a sense of that communal spirit, one need only look at their most recent publication, a collection of poetry submitted via an Instagram open call that turned into the 80-page Relevant Poetry.

Ricki Dwyer, ‘Brass Tacks’

June 10–July 30

Anglim/Trimble, San Francisco

Details here

A show of textile work and cast brass hardware that addresses the deregulation of the labor market? Sign me up. Ricki Dwyer, fresh from a foundry residency at the Kohler Arts Center, considers the gallery of Anglim/Trimble as a body to be dressed in a suspended, artist-made garment. Dwyer’s previous work has played with tension and gravity, juxtaposing small and large-scale elements in exciting dialogue. His own hand is always present in the making, whether woven or welded.

Jean Conner, ‘Collage’ and ‘Inner Garden’

San Jose Museum of Art

May 6–Sept. 25

Details here

MarinMOCA, Novato

June 18–Aug. 28

Details here