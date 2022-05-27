You probably remember her iconic call-and-response with her brother E-40 in “Sprinkle Me” or her voice on the chorus of “Captain Save a Hoe.” But Suga-T has lived multiple lives since getting her start with her family rap group, The Click, in the early ’90s.

She’s continued a prolific recording career (2020’s The Rapademic finds her high-energy rhymes in top form). And she’s also spent the last three decades as a self-help author and advocate for women and girls since becoming a mom at the age of 16. To that end, she runs a mentorship and professional development program called Sprinkle Me Learning Academy.

Suga-T is open about being a survivor of gun violence and domestic violence, as well as a grandmother of an autistic child. Now, she focuses her energy on uplifting others in similar situations by organizing events around autism awareness, healing and education through her platform Her Museum.

“My goal is to help them turn their pain into peace, passion, prosperity and purpose,” she says in a recent Zoom call from her office while an RIAA Gold Record plaque hangs behind her.

“If I had a mentor like me, I probably wouldn’t have made so many mistakes and bad choices,” she says. “That’s part of the reason why I enjoy the opportunity to do it and also to help others who want to do the same type of work.”