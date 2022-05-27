'Stranger Things' Started Out Quaint, Season 4 is Extravagant in Every Way

But in creating this bundle of stories, the season loses its grip on some of the characters who used to be central—like Mike, like Jonathan and Will, like Joyce and Hopper—by separating them from the liveliest and most exciting parts of the season. They all have stories, but those stories have none of the verve of, in particular, the banter among Steve, Dustin and Robin, which is as entertaining and well-executed as any of the richest and most rewarding sequences in the show's history. Say this for the series' uneven maturation: The creators understand that Joe Keery as Steve and Maya Hawke as Robin are emerging as MVPs on a show in which he originally played kind of a toolbag and she wasn't even there. And Sadie Sink, who plays the similarly later-added Max, does much of the heaviest emotional work in this section, and she does it very well.

As for Eleven, it is, as always, complicated. Millie Bobby Brown is still skilled at handling the wide variety of trials El is asked to endure. This season concerns itself (again) with unraveling her history of trauma at the hands of Brenner (Matthew Modine). It is less that this story is not good than that it is much too long—the same problem that haunts, in particular, the story of what became of Hopper after Joyce closed the gate at the end of season 3. Both of these stories spend the entire season on what could have been accomplished in an episode or maybe two. And while 75-minute episodes are not definitionally "too long," they are too long when three out of your four stories drag through the middle section of the season. (Regrettably, the Mike/Will/Jonathan story never really works at all.)

You can see all that money that recently made headlines—$30 million an episode, The Wall Street Journal says. You can see where it was spent, on blown-out monster sequences and sweeping views of dark worlds—not to mention on some explicitly gruesome deaths that must have really cost a lot to be that disgusting. You can see where it was spent on the simple exercise of doing more of everything for a longer time, making episodes almost twice as long as the ones in the first season.