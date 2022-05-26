How to Build a Filipino American Cultural Center Without a Roof

What’s inside is just as eclectic and vibrant as the sidewalk view hints. The studio’s 3,200 square feet, provided to Balay Kreative by the SFMTA, has been built out to suit the needs of roughly a half-dozen Filipino American artists, designers and small businesses in an ongoing experiment in the creation of a cultural hub. On my visit, Balay Kreative’s Executive Director Desi Danganan gives me an energetic tour, pointing out artists who met in the studio and collaborated, experiments in retail presentations, and the table where he spends most afternoons working.

This studio is just one facet of Balay Kreative. The Filipino arts accelerator is currently accepting applications for its second round of grants after dispersing funds to around 20 artists and projects in 2020. It helps program the parking lot-turned-lush-event-space Kapwa Gardens, and it’s working towards a future brick-and-mortar Filipino American Cultural Center in San Francisco.

All of this activity is in service to a very specific goal: take the idea of the SOMA Pilipinas Filipino Heritage District, established in 2016, and make it an economically sustainable reality through the power of arts and culture. San Francisco is home to nine cultural districts, the oldest (Japantown) was recognized in 2013, the newest (the Sunset Chinese Cultural District) officially launched on May 22, 2022. Naming a cultural district is only the first step. SOMA Pilipinas, 1.5 square miles in the South of Market neighborhood, aims to celebrate the Filipino community, prevent displacement and develop economic and racial justice initiatives.

“Arts and culture, that’s the key,” Danganan says. “That’s going to be the anchor to really accelerate this kind of community engagement of coming back into your community, giving back and rebuilding it.” His vision is for Mission Street to become a commercial corridor of Filipino American shops, restaurants and cultural spaces.

Balay Kreative does a lot with a very small team, and Danganan says the goal isn’t to grow the organization. “It’s about growing the arts and culture community,” he says. “That’s why we’re so determined to regrant money out. It shouldn’t be about Balay Kreative coming up with all of the ideas for our community. It’s all about being that platform, that accelerator for the rest of our community members to fulfill their dreams and visions.”

A House of Creatives

The story of Balay Kreative starts with Undiscovered SF, a creative night market set up in 2017 by Kultivate Labs, an arts and economic development nonprofit that Danganan also leads.

Those gatherings in and around the Old Mint were an enormous success, drawing crowds and press attention and fostering a real sense of belonging within the local Filipino American community. Robin Aquilizan sold at numerous night markets with her family’s streetwear brand Bayani Art. “I’m telling you, it’s one of the best events in the Bay Area,” she says. “It’s always a great time. The community is super, super supportive.”

In 2019, the San Francisco Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development awarded Kultivate Labs a $275,000 grant to support the development of a new Filipino American Cultural Center in SoMa. Balay Kreative (“House of Creatives”) began with a core team of Danganan, Kim Acebo Arteche (now co-director of the Berkeley Art Center) and Gina Mariko Rosales (founder of the event-production company Make it Mariko, which co-organizes Undiscovered SF).