Building ‘Our Creative Futures’ in the Never-Ending COVID Era

Editor’s note: Two years into the pandemic, artists are charting new paths forward. Across the Bay Area, they’re advocating for better pay, sharing resources and looking out for their communities’ well-being. Welcome to Our Creative Futures, a KQED Arts & Culture series that takes stock of the arts in this unpredictable climate.

Those of us who’ve been going out lately feel like our eyes are too big for our stomachs. We want to stand by the speakers at concerts and feel the bass rattle our rib cages. We want to see all the art, whether it’s in formal theaters or garage galleries. We want to try all the foods and give all the hugs.

Yet [cue sound of deflating balloon], as the Bay Area hits its fifth COVID-19 surge, a blend of anxiety, fatigue and grief have tempered all this excitement. Even though California's economy reopened last summer, independent artists are nowhere near a full recovery. And without a social safety net, artists have to fend for themselves in this unpredictable climate.

But because artists possess the gift of making something out of nothing, examples of their ingenuity abound in all corners of the Bay Area. This week in Our Creative Futures, you’ll read about mutual aid networks, new economic models and volunteer efforts to keep the arts thriving and sustainable.