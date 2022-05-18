'Doctor Who' Has its First Black Lead. Will the Show Contend With Race?

To be sure, the core of Flux's story turns on important revelations about The Doctor's origin and life story. But it tumbles out in a rush, culminating with The Doctor's decision—spoiler alert!—to turn away from an object which would allow her to access all the memories of her previous lives, closing the door on too much introspection and robbing the character of her biggest weapon: her experience.

What there wasn't enough of—at least from my perspective—was a peek inside The Doctor's own head. In the last special, Legend of the Sea Devils, The Doctor turned down a romantic relationship with her companion, Mandip Gill's steadfast Yasmin Khan, for fear of getting hurt. The wonderfully poignant scene was one of the few times we saw her inner life emerge—but almost as it was happening, she turned away.

One of my greatest joys in watching Whittaker's predecessor, the wiry-browed Capaldi, was seeing him develop the Doctor from a curmudgeonly know-it-all with little patience for individual humanoids to a character who begrudgingly appreciated his connection to others. Especially his companions.

It's something I've always felt was true about the best Doctor Who storylines; The most interesting aspect of any episode is always The Doctor.

Think about it: Even for a series which goes to the end of time and back, what could be more interesting than a super-intelligent, eccentrically charming, steadfastly moral alien who has seen it all and still cares? How that character views existence, danger, romance and societies is often the most exciting and revelatory element of my favorite episodes, including The Day of the Doctor—a special episode featuring Tennant, Matt Smith and John Hurt as three different iterations of The Doctor working together.

Despite all the ground they have covered, the Chibnall/Whittaker episodes haven't really connected with what it might mean to change the gender of a character who has been a man onscreen for nearly 60 years. This feels like something of an opportunity missed, muting the impact of such revolutionary casting.

Why diversity matters on a show about an alien

It may sound bizarre, worrying that a show about a time traveling alien doesn't sufficiently explore gender or race on screen. But that is the unique vision of Doctor Who; it's a series that sends its characters to the end of the universe and time, yet grounds it all in a cheeky reflection of British culture.

It is, like so many of the best iterations of science fiction in media, a grand palette for exploring the current state of humanity. And centering the narrative on characters from groups previously marginalized by big, venerated franchises like Doctor Who, requires more than just casting a new actor—it demands building a new character rooted in a new identity.