‘Pop-Up Magazine’ Returns to Oakland with Homegrown Talent

It’s been a minute since we’ve recommended a Pop-Up Magazine stage show. The live magazine pivoted to video early in the pandemic, then produced a food-themed “Issue in a Box” in late 2020. Last year, the team created a “Sidewalk Issue,” blending magazine, scavenger hunt and public art to create tangible (and by all accounts, delightful) experiences in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Brooklyn, before resuming in-person events for a fall 2021 tour.

On Tuesday, May 24, Pop-Up returns to its familiar spot on Oakland’s Paramount Theatre stage, bringing together a group of talented people for a night of multimedia nonfiction storytelling. If you haven’t experienced a Pop-Up show before, picture something akin to sitting down with your smartest friends and consuming a magazine, page by page and section by section, with the help of erudite narrators and live musical accompaniment (courtesy house band Magik*Magik Orchestra).