Some are Calling the Buffalo Suspect a 'Teenager.' Is That a Privilege of His Race?

When news broke of the white supremacist 18-year-old suspect behind the mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday in which 10 people died and three others were injured, certain news organizations and commentators have variously described the suspect as a man, as a teenager and as a child.

Critics are asking: If the suspect had been Black, would he have been described and treated similarly?

Study after study shows that Black children—from those as young as 5 to the end of their teens—are often perceived to be and are treated as older than their actual physical and developmental age. As a result, these children are frequently judged to be more adult-like and less innocent than white peers.