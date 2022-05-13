KQED is a proud member of
The Do List

Ticket Alert: Kendrick Lamar Comes to Oakland Arena in August

Nastia Voynovskaya
Kendrick Lamar, whose album DAMN. won this year's Pulitzer Prize for music, performs in London earlier this year.
Kendrick Lamar live in London in 2018. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images)

It’s been less than 24 hours since Kendrick Lamar dropped Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, his highly anticipated first solo release since 2017’s DAMN. And he gave listeners a lot to process.

The 18-track double album delves deep into generational trauma; grapples with homophobia and transphobia; and examines toxic relationship dynamics. Everyone who hears it will have a different reaction. True to life, the lyrics are messy, and the sonic tapestry is unpredictable. It’s an album that defies today’s hot–take-driven information economy—a fitting approach for the first rapper to win a Pulitzer Prize.

As fans continue to digest what they just heard, Lamar has announced a tour. The Big Steppers Tour arrives at the Oakland Arena on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, with Baby Keem and Tanna Leone as openers.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 20, at noon on the album’s website, oklama.com. But you may want to bookmark this Ticketmaster page for faster access to the purchase link.

Cash App Cash Card holders will have access to a presale that begins Thursday, May 19, at 10am. A Live Nation presale begins on the same day, May 19, at the same time, 10am; to get access to the presale code, download the Live Nation app and enable notifications and updates.

Whatever you do, if you hope to snag tickets, make sure you’re logged into your accounts, and be there early. Tickets to Kendrick's last tour stop in the Bay Area were gone in a split second.