Ticket Alert: Kendrick Lamar Comes to Oakland Arena in August

As fans continue to digest what they just heard, Lamar has announced a tour. The Big Steppers Tour arrives at the Oakland Arena on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, with Baby Keem and Tanna Leone as openers.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 20, at noon on the album’s website, oklama.com. But you may want to bookmark this Ticketmaster page for faster access to the purchase link.

Cash App Cash Card holders will have access to a presale that begins Thursday, May 19, at 10am. A Live Nation presale begins on the same day, May 19, at the same time, 10am; to get access to the presale code, download the Live Nation app and enable notifications and updates.