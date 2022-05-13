Ticket Alert: Kendrick Lamar Comes to Oakland Arena in August

It’s been less than 24 hours since Kendrick Lamar dropped Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, his highly anticipated first solo release since 2017’s DAMN. And he gave listeners a lot to process.
The 18-track double album delves deep into generational trauma; grapples with homophobia and transphobia; and examines toxic relationship dynamics. Everyone who hears it will have a different reaction. True to life, the lyrics are messy, and the sonic tapestry is unpredictable. It’s an album that defies today’s hot–take-driven information economy—a fitting approach for the first rapper to win a Pulitzer Prize.