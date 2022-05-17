Mike Barnes Thinks He Should Be Able to Say the N-Word

After Amaya snaps some photos of him and we kick off the interview, Big Mike begins boasting about how many times he’s been in the media: Rolling Stone, KTVU, the San Francisco Chronicle—he’s something of a minor celebrity in the Bay Area cannabis scene. He says he’s a weed grower just there to have a good time.

Pretty standard answer so far. Then he suddenly launches into a story about an interaction he had with Mike Tyson while the former boxer and cannabis entrepreneur spoke on stage earlier in the day. He gets visibly angry as he describes how, in his version of events, Tyson swatted away the handfuls of weed Big Mike decided to throw at him while he spoke.

“I said, ‘Fuck you, nigger,’ and turned around and walked away,” Big Mike says aggressively. “You don’t want my weed? You want the whole bag?”

Hear Mike Barnes’ interview in full below:



At this point, I’m stunned into silence. My eyes go wide and I size him up. He’s a big dude: about 6 feet tall and over 200 pounds. Now I’m thinking about our safety. Centuries of generational trauma tell me that when a white man uses the n-word with that much vitriol, it’s either time to fight or get the hell out. Hearing that word could have meant life or death for our ancestors. It still can. But my journalism training tells me to let the source finish his statement.

And he does: “Let’s just say I’m not a Mike Tyson fan anymore,” Big Mike says. I half-expect to hear an apology or a joke, but he keeps doubling, tripling and quadrupling down on disparaging Tyson.

Finally I get out. “Have a good day, man,” I say, maintaining an air of professionalism and respect towards an interviewee who showed neither to us. I walk away and end the recording as he continues with his rant.

Did a white man dressed in a weed suit he ordered from Amazon really just say the n-word with a hard "R" without any provocation at a 4/20 festival? The absurdity of the incident made me feel like I was in an episode of Atlanta. This is an event that’s supposed to be all about good vibes and relaxation, not hatred and bitterness.

Amaya laughs the way you do when you’re trying to hold back tears. “He can’t be serious,” she says.

It turns out, he absolutely was serious.

Who Is Mike Barnes?

Big Mike’s real name is Mike Barnes. He is a 52 year-old resident of the Berkeley area. He’s a former Army airborne combat engineer, he says, who previously ran a dispensary called the Hayward Patients Resource Center, which is now defunct. Today, he is self-employed, earning a living by doing “handyman things” and growing marijuana for “a small group of private individuals for medical reasons.”

Barnes has a habit of popping up at cannabis-related events. Photos of him in his eye-catching suit at previous iterations of the 4/20 festival have appeared in the San Francisco Examiner, SF Weekly and KSL TV. Barnes was photographed for a San Francisco Chronicle article as far back as 2005 (in a shirt that read: “The DEA took my medical marijuana away!… and all I got was this lousy t-shirt!”).