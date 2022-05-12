But with an expected overturning of Roe v. Wade on the horizon, the next few years will likely yield more in the vein of Happening, Audrey Diwan’s tense film adapted from Annie Ernaux’s semi-autobiographical novel of the same name. Happening takes place in 1963 France, when and where abortion is illegal. France’s past, America’s future: soon, movies about reproductive rights will become the exclusive purview of thrillers.

Happening follows Anne, a 23-year-old literature student who is pregnant but desires to not be. Played by Anamaria Vartolomei, whose beauty invites the cliché “eyes like limpid pools,” Anne is singly focused on—and excelling at—school. She has novels and poems to study, final exams to prepare for, and plans for a career that will transport her out of her lower-income upbringing.

Anne knows what she wants and is far less afraid than her peers to say what she is looking for. Before abortion was legalized in 1975, the French state vigorously prosecuted women who had abortions, along with those who performed them and even those who helped along the way. Turned down by her school doctor, friends and an off-campus physician, Anne grows more and more desperate.

Everyone at her school wants to have sex, but (the women, at least) are terrified of the risk. And so the girls of her dorm exert a moralistic policing of Anne’s body and their own bodies, constantly surveilling each other for any signs of promiscuous behavior. Looks and insults from a clique of popular girls add to Anne’s growing isolation.