‘Punk/Performance in the ’Loin’ is as Chaotic as the Scene it Seeks to Document

Does the formatting of these videos sound unfinished? It is. Dale Hoyt—who himself is the subject of one of the videos in the exhibit—fell terminally ill very soon after completing all the interviews for Punk/Performance in the ’Loin. Not well enough to give them the editing treatment himself, he asked that the interviews be presented in their raw, unedited form. The Tenderloin Museum is honoring that last wish. Hoyt died just three weeks before the exhibit went up, and its opening reception more closely resembled a celebration of life than an art show.
If hearing each interview in its entirety feels like a necessity—or the best way to remember Hoyt—sit tight. Each of them will be available after the exhibit, on the Tenderloin Museum’s YouTube page. In the meantime, try and enjoy Punk/Performance in the ’Loin as a reflection of San Francisco’s ’80s punk scene as it was—chaotic, messy, and a labor of love for everyone involved.
‘Punk/Performance in the ’Loin’ is on display at the Tenderloin Museum until Saturday, July 2. Details here.
In collaboration with the exhibit, Flipper, The Mutants and Longshoremen are performing at Great American Music Hall on Thursday, May 26 at 8pm. Details here.
The Tenderloin Museum is also holding a screening of Dale Hoyt’s work, titled ‘Once Upon a Time in the TL: Punk/Performance on Screen’ on Thursday, June 23, starting at 6:30pm. Details here.