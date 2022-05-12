‘Punk/Performance in the ’Loin’ is as Chaotic as the Scene it Seeks to Document

Far too much because the core of the show is 13 hours of uncut video interviews, which would be a challenge to watch even from the comfort of one’s own living room. In the Tenderloin Museum, that task is even more herculean due to the format: small wall-mounted screens attached to very basic headphones with fairly short cords. The couple of chairs made available to viewers are as uninviting as the headwear.

That’s not to say that these interviews—all conducted by videographer Dale Hoyt—aren’t worth your time. Subjects include 15 musicians and rabble-rousers from San Francisco’s often overlooked ’80s underground punk scene. Each one is a character. All have anecdotes of the grime and danger and joy and rebellion they witnessed in the city during the period.

Interested parties might be tempted to expedite their visit by focusing on only one or two subjects—Ted Falcone from Flipper, say, or Connie Champagne from The Mutants. Winston Tong from Tuxedomoon perhaps. But honestly, some of the most compelling content comes from the lesser-known interviewees.

Record producer John Coon shares tales of filth from the DNA Lounge. Frightwig’s Mia d’Bruzzi talks poignantly about addiction in the punk scene, and how she grappled with her own. Dominique Leslie from Animal Things shares her great love of the Tenderloin—back in the day and now. (Leslie’s anecdotes about lovable oddballs in the neighborhood are a reminder of what still makes the TL special.)