Hip-Hop for Change Boycotts Continental Club Over Alleged Discrimination

When reached by KQED, Frydberg denied ever using the slur, and accused Sasz of changing his story. “What he told me is that he heard that somebody in my staff said that, not me specifically,” he said. “In fact, what had happened was I was coming to talk to him about a situation about his staff being drunk and belligerent, and harassing my security guards. … He couldn’t tell me who it was [that used the slur]. I talked to all of my staff. It became a big issue that night.”

“We go above and beyond to make sure that everybody is well respected while they're at the club,” Frydberg added.

Sasz denies that he changed his story.

‘Guilty of Being White’

Tensions escalated as the Women’s Empowerment Summit continued. According to Sasz and several other witnesses, Frydberg and his security repeatedly asked one of Hip-Hop for Change’s artists, a new mother with two infants, to move from a booth Frydberg wanted to reserve for bottle service. The table hadn’t been sold, and neither had several others in the section that afternoon. (The artist, who asked not to be named out of fear of retaliation, said she sat at the booth to move her babies away from the club’s speakers.) Sasz also said that at the end of the event, Frydberg raised his voice and threatened to throw Hip-Hop for Change’s chairs into the street if they didn’t get them out that night.

“He’s seeing the demographic of the crowd, I think, that we’re bringing in,” recalled Sasz, noting that most attendees of the Hip-Hop for Change event were Black and brown, while Frydberg is white. “And I think that’s where we started to feel racist behavior.”

Speaking to KQED, Frydberg denied asking the artist to move, but also asserted his right to maintain a service offered at his club. He denied getting aggressive about the chairs, and said that he asked politely for Hip-Hop for Change to remove them.

At first, Frydberg declined to answer questions about the “End White Supremacy” T-shirts. Shortly after Hip-Hop for Change posted their call for a boycott of Continental Club on Instagram on May 5, the club’s account commented that Hip-Hop for Change is now “bashing us because they didn’t like someone who’s only guilty of being white.”

But in a follow-up conversation, Frydberg’s tone changed from defensive to apologetic, and he clarified that he agrees with the “End White Supremacy” message. He only wanted the T-shirts taken down from the raised display, he said, out of fear of making the club a target for angry white supremacists. (Sasz said he understood Frydberg to be asking him to not sell the T-shirt at all.)

“I can understand how it might have been misconstrued as supporting white supremacy, but like, I'm Jewish,” Frydberg said, adding, “I clearly understand that I made the wrong decision. And it was hurtful in the moment, but it was not in any way with any intention to not support the cause.”

He described Hip-Hop for Change’s boycott on Instagram as “a piling-on campaign of white supremacy and racism, when that’s not the truth.”