'A Strange Loop' Garners 11 Tony Nominations, Including Best Musical

Leading the pack is Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning A Strange Loop. The show, about a Black, queer, Broadway usher writing a musical about a Black, queer, Broadway usher, received 11 nominations, including best musical and best score and book for Mr. Jackson.

A different Michael Jackson—the king of pop—is another big contender. MJ, the biographical musical about superstar Michael Jackson, has 10 nominations, including best musical. Lynn Nottage, who wrote the book for the show, is also nominated for best play, for Clyde's.

Rounding out the best musical category is Paradise Square, a look at the Black and Irish communities in New York during the Civil War, with 10 nominations; SIX: The Musical, a pop concert about Henry VIII's wives, with eight nominations; Girl from the North Country, a Bob Dylan jukebox show set during the Depression, with seven nominations; and Mr. Saturday Night, Billy Crystal's adaptation of his own film about an older comic trying to make a comeback, with five nominations. Crystal himself is up for two awards: best actor in a musical and best book of a musical. (Click for a full list of the nominations.)

The best play leader is a tale of a financial empire

The front-runner for best play is Stefano Massimi's The Lehman Trilogy, adapted by Ben Power, which received eight nominations. The story of the Lehman Brothers, immigrants from 19th century Germany who built a financial empire, was a mini-epic, with three actors in a rotating glass box. It's up for best play, and all three performers are up for best actor in a play.