It's Time For a Non-White Host of 'The Late Late Show'. Here's Our Critic's Shortlist

Some may say this genre is on its last legs, anyway. But Corden proved The Late Late Show could be a great proving ground for segments that could have an immense viral impact online and even become their own standalone programs, like Carpool Karaoke and Drop the Mic. Given that studies indicate Black viewers lead media consumption across multiple media platforms and are quick adopters of media technology, there's an opportunity here to find a host that speaks to a more active, online-savvy audience.

In the end, this isn't about being more equitable or fair, though hiring a person of color would help accomplish that. It's about making the show better by amplifying fresh voices and making the late night TV genre more successful by attracting new audiences.

The last two times this job came open, CBS had a succession of guest hosts fill-in before the permanent host stepped up. So, in addition to Cristela Alonzo, here's a few other folks I think might be good candidates for Corden's job or a guest hosting stint, when he leaves The Late Late Show sometime in 2023.

I float these names with no idea what the performers actually want to do or whether they are tied up in contracts which might make taking Corden's job impossible. So take every recommendation with a grain of salt.

Amber Ruffin, host, The Amber Ruffin Show

If you've watched Ruffin since her show debuted on Peacock in 2020, you've seen her slowly develop that space into a singular showcase for her quirky, socially relevant style. She's found a way to produce humor rooted in her sensibilities as a Black woman, but leavened with a sense of fun and a nerd-level love of pop culture. Ruffin has been pretty careful in her career moves and remains a writer on Late Night with Seth Meyers, so leaving NBC might not be her preference. But a critic can dream...

Trevor Noah, host, The Daily Show

He's an obvious choice for many reasons: He's already pulled off one brilliant succession, taking over the Daily Show from Jon Stewart and making it a home for his unique perspective as a biracial South African man, who also happens to be a super-talented comic and sharp intellect. His performance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner showed his brilliance with political punchlines. And he's on Comedy Central, which is a corporate sibling to CBS, both owned by Paramount Global. My only question is whether he might see The Late Late Show as a lateral move.

Hasan Minhaj, former host, Patriot Act

I never felt Minhaj's Netflix show got the attention it deserved, despite winning an Emmy and a Peabody award before its cancellation in 2020. He's another razor sharp comic with a keen intellect who did a great job crafting humor based on his perspective as the Muslim son of immigrants from India. He's also a former castmember of the Daily Show, which might help him connect with fellow alum, timeslot predecessor and Late Show host Stephen Colbert.

Ali Wong, star, Netflix comedy specials Baby Cobra, Hard Knock Wife and Don Wong

She's appeared in and written for shows like Inside Amy Schumer, Big Mouth and Fresh Off the Boat. But Wong is best known for her sidesplitting and edgy comedy specials, where she speaks frankly about her perspective as a wife (now divorcing), mother and woman of color. I have no idea if she'd even want to host a late night TV show, but I'd sure like to see the woman baller enough to film TWO standup specials while pregnant transform late night TV.

Roy Wood Jr., correspondent, The Daily Show