DocLands Entry ‘Exposing Muybridge’ Looks at a Storyteller’s Power to Filter Reality

Muybridge was a complicated figure; he changed his name from the prosaic Edward James Muggeridge in stages after his departure from England. He subsequently suffered a head injury between his two Bay Area residencies that likely altered his personality. (One of the more colorful passages in the film concerns the action he took against the man he believed to be his wife’s lover, resulting in Muybridge’s trial for murder.) If Shaffer and his assembled experts are uncomfortable when he manipulates photographs—notably in his massive animal locomotion series at the University of Pennsylvania—they confess admiration for Muybridge’s drive, initiative, stubbornness and independence.

“Muybridge has patrons, and he who pays the piper names the tune,” Shaffer says. “What I loved about Muybridge was the way he hijacked his commissions. He was dependent on the resources of powerful interests, like the U.S. government, or railroads, or Leland Stanford, with their own agenda, who would hire him to serve them—and he did, he did it well, he wasn’t a social reformer in that respect, he was a tool of Western expansion—but as an artist he would always bend it in some bizarre way that part of me admired and couldn’t quite believe he got away with.”

Early in his career, Muybridge was hired to go to Alaska and take photographs of military ports and harbors. He did that, and also came back with wonderful pictures of the Native Tlingit people.

“This happens over and over and over again with him,” Shaffer says, “and I, as somebody who’s done a lot of commissioned film over the years, that’s always been a bit of my impulse as well. I’ve always had this subversive instinct to steal the commission and make the film I felt needed to be made. Which was often not exactly the film that the commissioner wanted or asked me to make. So when I saw that in his work I had a great appreciation for it.”

Exposing Muybridge raises a wealth of questions about the creation, the nature and the consumption of image-making. Because the work in question dates from more than 125 years ago, the debate is relevant without being charged. But there’s a crucial element of visual representation that Shaffer considers paramount.

“I think my film is pretty straightforward but I hope people leave the theater with a refreshed appreciation for just how powerful the machine is,” he declares. “And who controls it. That the power of that machine lies in the hands of the person who controls it, and the extent to which we are served or harmed by it has to do with how much we can trust the person behind the machine. That doesn’t mean they don’t have a point of view; everybody has a point a view. It doesn’t mean they don’t have an agenda of some kind. It has to do with the level of transparency and honesty with which they treat the audience.”