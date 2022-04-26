The Best 1-Minute Song About Keeping JFK Drive Car-Free You'll Ever Hear

John Elliott premiered his brief, catchy song "on behalf of the dwindling community of musicians in San Francisco, and the 50% of San Franciscans who rent their homes and do not own a car," finishing his triumphant coda just as the speaker's allotted one-minute chime sounded.

(KQED readers may remember Elliott from his Taylor Swift/Jake Gyllenhall parody, "All Too Well (Jake's Version).")

JFK Drive, which became car-free during the pandemic, has been at the center of strong debate over its planned return to vehicular traffic. As least now we know how one District 1 resident feels—and his short, simple anthem for all who want to keep JFK Drive car-free.